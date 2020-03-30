88 new coronavirus cases in Iowa, 2 new deaths

DES MOINES -- Two elderly adults died and 88 new confirmed cases were announced Monday of coronavirus in Iowa, a new high number of new cases.

The total number of cases brings the state to 424 positive cases of coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Two adults older than 81 -- one in Linn County and another in Washington County -- died between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to health officials. That brings to six the total number who have died form the disease.

Tama County tallied another case, from an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.

More than 6,000 Iowans have tested negative for the virus to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 88 individuals include:

• Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)