88 new coronavirus cases in Iowa, 2 new deaths

DES MOINES -- Two elderly adults died and 88 new confirmed cases were announced Monday of coronavirus in Iowa, a new high number of new cases.
The total number of cases brings the state to 424 positive cases of coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Two adults older than 81 -- one in Linn County and another in Washington County -- died between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to health officials. That brings to six the total number who have died form the disease.
Tama County tallied another case, from an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.
More than 6,000 Iowans have tested negative for the virus to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 88 individuals include:
• Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Clinton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Crawford County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Dubuque County, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years),
• Guthrie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Iowa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jackson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Johnson County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Linn County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)
• Monona County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 2 children (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Shelby County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
