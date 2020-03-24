1 new coronavirus case brings Black Hawk Co. to 4; county's PPE shipment 'disappointing'

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County has one new positive case of coronavirus, with local health officials saying it was not related to the other three cases but was travel-related, meaning the county currently had no documented community spread as of Tuesday.

The new case was an older adult between the ages of 41 and 60 who was not connected to the other three cases but had been traveling, said Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, director of the Black Hawk County Health Department.

But officials at Tuesday's Black Hawk County Emergency Operations Center briefing said they were still planning for community spread in the future.

"We're not sheltered in this thing -- we recognize that there's more to come," said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson. "The other shoe will drop, and our numbers will increase."

As of Tuesday, Iowa had 124 cases of coronavirus, and so far neither Gov. Kim Reynolds nor the county were planning to issue a shelter-in-place order, relying on voluntary social distancing to achieve decreased transmission of the virus.