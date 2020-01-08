WATERLOO — Beginning Sunday, Girl Scouts in the Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois Council will be selling Girl Scout cookies.
The 2020 sale will introduce a new cookie, Lemon-Ups, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs.
“I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup, which also includes favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils.
The Girl Scout cookie program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making that set them up for a lifetime of success.
Nine in 10 Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path — so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow.
Also new to the 2020 cookie program is new packaging for all cookie flavors. The updated images on the packing feature Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members — from adventure-packed camping and canoeing to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities. Every purchase of Girl Scout cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in your local community.
Girl Scout cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. If you do not know a Girl Scout, call council offices at (800) 798-0833 or email Info@GirlScoutsToday.org to be connected with a troop.
Beginning Feb. 14, cookie booths outside local retailers and at community events will begin. A list of scheduled cookie booths can be found at www.GirlScoutCookies.org.
Proceeds from the cookie program stay local, so when consumers purchase cookies from Girl Scouts, they’re giving back to their community. Traditional flavors are $4 per box, and the S’mores cookies and gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies are $5 per box.
The sale ends March 22.
