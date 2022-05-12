New Congressional report criticizes meat industry and USDA response to pandemic

WATERLOO -- A congressional report released Thursday says at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, meat processing industries worked closely with the Trump administration to avert health restrictions and keep factories open.

The House’s Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis reviewed the five largest meat packing companies — JBS, Tyson, Smithfield, Cargill and National Beef. The subcommittee found meat companies pushed to keep plants open, even though they knew workers were at high risk of catching COVID-19.

Of the five companies, more than 59,000 workers were infected with the virus, and at least 269 died. Late last year, Tyson accounted for 24,462 of the infections and 151 of the deaths. In March and April 2020, Tyson's Waterloo plant experienced a “significant COVID-19 outbreak,” with more than 1,000 infections among its 2,800 employees. By May 7, 2020, at least five had died, according to Black Hawk County officials.

The subcommittee sent letters requesting data and communication from the companies regarding the virus. It received 151,000 pages of documents from industry executives, lobbyists and United States Department of Agriculture officials. The report says meatpacking executives were aware of the risk, saying a JBS executive received an April 2020 email from a doctor in a hospital near JBS’ Cactus, Texas, facility saying “100% of all COVID-19 patients we have in the hospital are either direct employees or family member[s] of your employees,” and warning that “your employees will get sick and may die if this factory continues to be open.”

JBS also has facilities in Ottumwa, Marshalltown and Council Bluffs.

Faced with similar statements, Smithfield and Tyson warned reducing operations or increased absenteeism would cause a meat shortage.

The leader of the subcommittee, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), said USDA officials and the meatpacking industry prioritized production and profits over the health of workers and communities.

“The shameful conduct of corporate executives pursuing profit at any cost during a crisis and government officials eager to do their bidding regardless of resulting harm to the public must never be repeated,” Clyburn said.

According to the Associated Press, the North American Meat Institute trade group said the House report distorts the truth and ignores steps companies took to protect workers.

Tyson Foods spokesman Gary Mickelson said Tyson worked closely with the Trump and Biden administrations, along with state and local officials, to respond to the pandemic.

But when Black Hawk Sheriff Tony Thompson visited the Waterloo plant in 2020, he said, he was shocked at the lack of COVID-19 precautions.

"It was overwhelmingly subpar when we walked through," Thompson said. "It was just frustrating."

Thompson said the congressional report affirms what he already knew.

"Tyson was ground zero for Black Hawk County," Thompson said. "... So many cases are attributable to Tyson's plant, workers there and tertiary contact with other workers and workers' families. We had such good information and intelligence coming out of the plant."

The report also states lobbyists and political appointees in the Trump administration advocated for the companies – not workers. The USDA lobbied to dissuade workers from staying home or quitting.

JBS, Smithfield and Tyson met with former Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to stress the importance that workers keep working and asked for assistance from the president. Tyson CEO Noel White met with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff.

The report says Tyson and Smithfield proposed an executive order to protect meatpacking companies from state and local health departments and provide the companies with legal protection against lawsuits. Tyson drafted this executive order. President Donald Trump signed the order on April 28, 2020, compelling the nation's meatpacking plants to stay open as part of "critical infrastructure" in the United States

In a statement, Nafissa Cisse Egbuoyne, public health director at the Black Hawk County Health Department, said their responsibility as a health department is to promote and protect the health of the community.

"The health of our community is influenced by public policies," Cisse Egbuonye said. "Today is a reminder that we must all pay close attention to our policymakers."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0