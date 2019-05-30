WATERLOO – When the summer concert season begins at 7:30 p.m. June 6, there will be a pair of new conductors on the podium for the Waterloo Municipal Band.
Danny Gaylen and Scott Muntefering will share directing duties for the eight-concert series, says band president Julie Anderson.
“We’re excited about having these two fine conductors working with the band this season,” Anderson said. Free concerts are at 7:30 p.m. each Thursday in June and July.
The conductors are stepping up after longtime municipal band director William Shepherd stepped down after the 2018 season. Shepherd, an emeritus faculty member at the University of Northern Iowa School of Music, conducted the band for 37 years.
Muntefering is the Eugene and Ruth Weidler Drape Distinguished Professor in music education at Wartburg College in Waverly, where he directs the Wartburg Symphonic Band and trumpet choir. He plays trumpet with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, Sugar Daddies Big Band and the Metropolitan Brass Quintet.
This is his 10th season with the Waterloo Municipal Band.
Gaylen is director of bands and associate professor of music at UNI, where he conducts the wind ensemble and provides artistic direction for eight ensembles in the band department.
The band is celebrating its 93rd season, Anderson said. In their heyday during the late 19th and 20th centuries, municipal bands packed city parks and band shells with audiences eager to hear rousing, patriotic marching music written by such composers as John Phillip Sousa and “Iowa’s Own Music Man” Karl King. In 1889, there were as many as 10,000 municipal bands. Today, there are an estimated 100 bands.
There are between 40 and 45 musicians in the Waterloo Municipal Band, including professional musicians, music educators and community members.
Muntefering will conduct the opening concert on June 6. The program will include “Sea Songs” by Vaughn Williams. He will conduct the patriotic salute on July 4, as well as July 11 and 18 concerts. On July 25, Muntefering will conduct “Bugler’s Holiday” as part of the BYOBrass pre-show.
Verdi’s “Triumphal March” is on the program when Gaylen steps on the podium June 13, followed on June 20 with songs from “Mary Poppins” and on June 27 with music by composers Duke Ellington and Handel.
The family-friendly band hands out Tootsie Pops to concertgoers and will continue the tradition of handing out flowers to six members of the audience at each concert, Anderson said.
In the event of bad weather, concerts will take place at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
