New Cedar Falls High School site plan unveiled

Bioswales, or channels designed to concentrate storm water runoff, would be incorporated into the parking lots. A solar garden would be on the west side of the school and solar panels would adorn part of the roof, part of a partnership between the school district and Cedar Falls Utilities.

The district plans to connect to nearby bicycle trails and provide bicycle parking as well as one electric car charging station on the property. Trees and shrubs will shade parking areas and the south-facing entrance to the school, as well as buffer nearby residential areas.

The school will be divided into two buildings encompassing 305,000 square feet: The main one includes the indoor gym, common areas and auditorium, while a “lower level” one to the north — separated by a small courtyard — would feature studio spaces and faculty rooms, Atodaria said.

Parking stalls are estimated at 1,053 stalls, including 21 handicap accessible spaces and eight motorcycle and scooter stalls, though Sanderman said that number may come down to 819 stalls as a cost-saving measure, which still meets city guidelines.