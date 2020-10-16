New Cedar Falls High School could have solar panels on rooftops, drainage ponds, even car canopies

CEDAR FALLS — The new Cedar Falls High School may utilize the latest energy-saving technologies, with help from Cedar Falls Utilities.

Besides installing energy-efficient LED lights and other energy-saving measures, the new building will have a solar photovoltaic system, said Mike Litterer, director of customer service and business development with CFU.

The utility and school district “have worked through a couple of different options,” Litterer said. Roof-mounted panels and ground-mounted solar arrays — including some in water drainage areas — are all on the table, he told the CFU board of trustees at its Wednesday meeting.

“Recently, we just took a look at some car canopy options as well,” he said. “One of the questions on the car canopy is, do they want them in front of the school? There’s some aesthetics on that.”

The drainage area being considered for panels could generate a quarter of a megawatt, though that could be expanded, Litterer said. The main building roof arrays could generate up to 575 kilowatts, while future buildings on the site, such as the pool and field house, could house roof arrays producing 562 kilowatts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}