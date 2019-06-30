CEDAR FALLS – Two phases of new downtown Cedar Falls parking recommendations will be implemented in the near future.
The new parking regulations that will be implemented for Phase 1 will allow for a wider variety of choices for the community, including:
- Allowing overnight parking on streets next to Main Street (for example, Second, Third and Fourth streets on either side of Main Street).
- Additional on-street parking in areas like State Street south of Second Street and angled parking on Second Street north of Overman Park.
- Free on-street parking choices of two, three, and 24 hours.
- 15 minute drop-off/pick-up zones throughout downtown.
- Enforcement time changes to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- Phase 1 parking signs will be posted the week of July 8.
“Adoption and implementation of the parking study recommendations will transform the downtown parking program into a model program that is balanced and offers choices and options for downtown patrons, employees, and residents,” said Terra Ray, a Cedar Falls Engineer Technician II, in a news release.
Phase 2 of the revisions to downtown parking will include updated options for off street paid parking. However, free on street parking will continue to be available in the downtown area. This update will be implemented the fall.
In addition to parking updates, a new downtown Met Transit shuttle also became available earlier this month. This free service runs a 15-minute loop through downtown Cedar Falls to the Gateway Park parking lot from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday nights. Individuals can follow the shuttle on their smartphone or computer at www.mettransit.org/realtime.
To stay updated on parking changes in Cedar Falls, go to www.cedarfalls.com/parking. You can view the final report of the Downtown Parking Study by visiting the “Parking” section (under “I Want To…”) at www.cedar falls.com.
