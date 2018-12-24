NORA SPRINGS — When Emily Dykstra used to run track as a kid she would get up to the Nora Springs North Water Tower, in what is now part of Lookout Point City Park, and wonder why it was that getting from the adjacent Old Mill Pond City Park to the nearby Shell Rock River City Park had to be so cumbersome.
“You’re literally a stone’s throw from the other side of town and you can’t get there,” Dykstra said.
Going from one park to the other took five minutes in a car. Five minutes. For one mile. Down stretches of road that children frequently traverse to get to school.
North Hooker Avenue to Highway 122 East to North Gaylord Avenue to Sixth Street. That’s the route people had to take until Dec. 7 when the Mill Pond pedestrian bridge was officially opened for the public.
And a key driver of the project, for the past five years, was Emily Dykstra.
Dykstra now serves as the chairperson for the Nora Springs Parks and Recreation board and said there were more than a few moments during bridge construction that were nerve wracking, none more so than this past summer when three separate floods in and around the Shell Rock River dam and Mill Pond berm threatened to delay the opening.
“I might have arthritis forever for crossing my fingers for six months,” Dykstra said.
The actual setting of the bridge had to be pushed back because, according to Henkel Construction Vice President of Operations Kent Brcka (who oversaw the project), crucial pieces were underwater.
“It was tough,” Brcka said. “Of all summers to build this bridge, we picked this summer.”
That was well after a flood in September 2016 delayed all construction on the pedestrian bridge for nearly a year.
But if construction on the bridge was any sort of hassle, funding for the project went much smoother.
In fact, the entire operation happened without a bonding issue or any changes to the property taxes in Nora Springs. It was all financed by nearly 70 public and private donations, as well as grant writing to local and state foundations.
Dykstra said no past project in Nora Springs is even remotely similar to the pedestrian bridge undertaking, except maybe the aquatic center.
The bridge is something Nora Springs has been wanting for 100 years, Dykstra said, since the town had a “rickety” bridge spanning the same body of water that the rustic-looking new bridge now crosses.
Mike Brallier, who sits on the Parks and Recreation Board with Dykstra, agrees. “It’s a huge thing for this little town,” he said.
Brallier can still recall a moment more than five years ago when he and Dykstra stood at the top of a hill on North Hooker Avenue, with snow up to their knees, talking about the possibility of the project and what it would mean for the town.
More people visiting. Additional trails connecting the bridge to the greenbelt that goes all the way to Rock Falls. Kids no longer having to dodge traffic to get to school.
The 360-foot bridge opens up new opportunities for the town of 1,371 people.
