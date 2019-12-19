WATERLOO – Due to unexpected construction delays Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley Teen & Educational Center grand opening scheduled for Thursday will be postponed until 4 p.m. Jan. 16. The event is open to the public.
The teen center is a state-of-the-art two story building at 815 E. Fourth St.
The building will serve Cedar Valley teens ages 13-18. It includes a gym, café, theater room, STEM room, and exam room. The building is funded by the Together We Can Capital Campaign, in which Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley board, staff, and volunteers raised $6.2 million dollars.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley has been in operation in Waterloo since the late 1960s. The mission is to inspire and enable young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.