WATERLOO – Due to unexpected construction delays Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley Teen & Educational Center grand opening scheduled for Thursday will be postponed until 4 p.m. Jan. 16. The event is open to the public.

The teen center is a state-of-the-art two story building at 815 E. Fourth St.

The building will serve Cedar Valley teens ages 13-18. It includes a gym, café, theater room, STEM room, and exam room. The building is funded by the Together We Can Capital Campaign, in which Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley board, staff, and volunteers raised $6.2 million dollars.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley has been in operation in Waterloo since the late 1960s. The mission is to inspire and enable young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

