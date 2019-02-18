WATERLOO — North Carolina native James Lee III has been named the new chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley.
“As the board president of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, I am very excited and honored to announce that we have completed our national search and have hired an amazing individual to be the club’s next chief executive officer — James Lee III,” Chris Holahan, Boys & Girls Clubs board president, said in a news release.
Lee will step into the role March 18, taking on community-wide projects such as the building of the Otto Schoitz Teen & Educational Center, renovations of the current historic Lime Street location and expansion of the summer academy program started in 2018 at Highland, Lincoln and Cunningham elementaries.
“I am excited to continue the work of impacting youth, by collaborating with key stakeholders to ensure we are meeting the needs of our families, future families, club kids, and the greater community,” Lee said in a news release.
Lee hails from Asheville, N.C., where he serves as the executive director for The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Buncombe County and a business administrator instructor at Asheville-Buncombe Community College. He also is chair of the Minority Enterprise Development Week Committee, first vice president of the Asheville-Buncombe County Branch NAACP, board member of Building Bridges of Asheville, a member of Baptist Ministries Union of Asheville and first vice moderator of Mud Creek Missionary Baptist Association. He also was named to a 40 Under 40 Rising Business Leader of Asheville.
Lee received a bachelor of business administration in 2006 at American InterContinental University and a master of business administration in 2007.
Lee will replace interim CEO John Tursi, who in a dual role was leading the Waterloo and Cedar Rapids clubs.
