New 24/7 BLAC business pitching competition gets $200,000 boost from Wells Fargo

WATERLOO — A new Waterloo business pitch competition for African-American entrepreneurs got a $200,000 boost Monday during Small Business Week.

Wells Fargo presented a large check — figuratively and literally – to leaders of the nonprofit 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium at the Waterloo Convention Center.

While officials are hopeful a local entrepreneur will win, anyone across the state can sign up to participate beginning Tuesday at: www.twentyfoursevenblac.com.

Building economic vitality among the Black and minority populations has been the overarching goal of the organization’s work. The new program will be the latest to help knock down barriers.

The last two years many “amazing Black women,” in addition to other partners, have been responsible for a Black business accelerator, as well as home ownership and career development programs.

“Wells Fargo, thank you so much for the resources that you’re providing for the pitch competition. Pitching is not something local Black business owners are used to doing. It’s something that is pretty foreign within the Black community. As we started the accelerator and we started doing (smaller) pitch competitions, now they are becoming pros at doing pitches,” said ReShonda Young, 24/7 BLAC Accelerator director.

“The resources you (Wells Fargo) are providing, will allow them to dream bigger, and to encourage them to think bigger about their businesses as they think about what they are going to pitch for, because they’re reaching for big dollars; they’re not pitching for $200.”

The Wells Fargo funds will be put toward resources for hosting the competition for three years. That includes the first, second and third place prizes of $20,000, $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.

One of the loudest cheers at the Monday event came for word that more than 30 businesses have graduated from the accelerator program, with 10 more expected in May and more than 20 having graduated from the home ownership program and two recently having secured loans for the purchase.

“When you see the 24/7 (24/7 Wall Street) report and you see the historical inequities that have really impacted Black people for eons, we had to move beyond a conversation,” said Kingsley Botchway, 24/7 BLAC treasurer, about the organization’s founding. “Within that sphere and that one conversation came the inertia to push and do differently.”

“People keep talking about how this is the best kept secret (in Waterloo),” he added. “And I really hate that analogy because it’s not a secret. People that go, and live and breathe and are part of this fabric and this town, know how amazing Waterloo is. You just got to live here. You got to interact with the people here.”

