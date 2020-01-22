Neuter-a-Tomcat event set for February

WATERLOO — Local veterinary clinics are partnering with the Cedar Bend Humane Society for the 19th annual Neuter-A-Tomcat event in February.
Please contact the following veterinary clinics directly to make an appointment to neuter your farm cat or free-roaming cat. The cost is $25 and will be donated to CBHS. Please have your cat(s) contained in a carrier. Some clinics may require additional vaccinations, which may incur an additional charge.
The following clinics will be participating on designated days:
- Advanced Pet Care Clinic, Cedar Falls, every Monday and Wednesday in February, 277-7675.
- Avenue of the Saints Animal Hospital, Waverly location only, every Thursday in February, 352-3722.
- Cedar Valley Veterinary Center, Cedar Falls, dates in February by appointment, 277-4564.
- Companion Animal Clinic & Pet Resort, Cedar Falls, Feb. 3, 277-2354.
- Compassionate Care Veterinary Clinic, Waverly, Feb. 11, 483-5049.
- Den Herder Veterinary Hospital, Waterloo, Feb. 22, 232-5292.
- Logan Animal Hospital, Waterloo, every Monday-Friday in February by appointment, 233-7526.
- Pawsitive Pet Care, Waterloo, every Tuesday in February, 234-7511.
- Pipestone Veterinary Services, Independence, dates in February by appointment, 332-0260.
- Purr-Sonal Care Cat Clinic, Waterloo, Feb. 18 and 20, 232-2228.
- Taylor Veterinary Hospital, Cedar Falls, Feb. 18, 277-1883.
- Waverly Veterinary Clinic, Waverly, Feb. 20, 352-5732.
Additional information can be found at www.CedarBendHumane.org.