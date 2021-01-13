WATERLOO — Veterinary clinics are partnering with the Cedar Bend Humane Society to help stop pet overpopulation with the annual “Neuter A Tomcat” event in February.
The cost is $30 and this fee is a donation to the Cedar Bend Humane Society’s spay and neuter program. Please have your cat(s) contained in individual carriers. Some clinics may offer or require additional vaccinations, which may incur an additional charge.
The following clinics will be participating on designated days:
- Advanced Pet Care Clinic, Cedar Falls, Mondays and Wednesdays in February, 277-7675
- Avenue of the Saints Animal Hospital, Waverly location only, Thursdays in February, 352-3722
- Budreau Veterinary Clinic, Cedar Falls, Feb. 16, 988-4760
- Cedar Bend Humane Society, Waterloo, in February by appointment, spay surgery offered for $45, 232-6887
- Cedar Valley Veterinary Center, Cedar Falls, in February by appointment, 277-4564
- Companion Animal Clinic & Pet Resort, Cedar Falls, Feb. 1, 277-2354
- Den Herder Veterinary Hospital, Waterloo, Feb. 20, 232-5292
- Pawsitive Pet Care, Waterloo, Tuesdays in February by appointment, 234-7511
- Purr-Sonal Care Cat Clinic, Waterloo, in February by appointment, 232-2228
- Taylor Veterinary Hospital, Cedar Falls, Feb. 9 by appointment, 277-1883
More detailed information for each location can be found at www.CedarBendHumane.org. Last year more than 100 stray, farm, and free-roaming cats were neutered to help prevent hundreds of unwanted, neglected, and abandoned litters of kittens.