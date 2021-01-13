WATERLOO — Veterinary clinics are partnering with the Cedar Bend Humane Society to help stop pet overpopulation with the annual “Neuter A Tomcat” event in February.

The cost is $30 and this fee is a donation to the Cedar Bend Humane Society’s spay and neuter program. Please have your cat(s) contained in individual carriers. Some clinics may offer or require additional vaccinations, which may incur an additional charge.