'Nest' is among latest project at Hartman Reserve Nature Center by Friends board

CEDAR FALLS — It can be difficult to spot birds’ nests tucked into trees, but later this summer, it should be easy enough to spot the biggest “nest” at Hartman Reserve Nature Center.

“Nest” is the name the Friends of Hartman Reserve board of directors has given a two-tiered amphitheater that will be installed in the next few months.

“It’s meant to mimic the idea of a bird’s nest, the nature of it, the feel of it, and it’s seating where kids can go for different programs,” said Nate Goetsch, a Friends board member who helped design the Nest.

Goetsch is coordinating the project and helping build the structure with volunteer crew at Woodruff Construction in Waterloo, where he is project manager. “Woodruff donated some materials and labor to create the structure. It is being built at the shop and will be hauled to the site in sections to put it together,” Goetsch explained.

Hartman had set aside $3,000 for the project, and Woodruff stepped in to fund the remainder of the construction. After a concrete foundation is installed, the sections will be put together on the site near the Nature Center.

This is just one of many plans Friends of Hartman Reserve board has been acting on in recent months, said Jim Young, president of the board. He describes the board as “very active with very active committees.”

Improvements include the recent installations of a water fountain for humans and pets and an accessible door for the physically challenged at an outside restroom.

“We have been working the last few years to increase accessibility to Hartman for people of all ages and abilities,” said Joel Haack, who serves on the Friends’ accessibility committee.

“We’re doing as much as we can to make programs accessible to everyone, such as a deaf interpreter to be part of the camp program so hearing-impaired kids can participate and enjoy Hartman,” he explained. In addition, the Friends funded all the field trips for the 2022 school year.

Committee member Diane Holmes credits Amy Davison, Nature Center unit manager, for emphasizing improvements and her willingness to listen to suggestions. Holmes is a therapist and formerly was the multiple sclerosis services director at EPI Inc. “As the Friends board, we are focused on making Hartman as welcoming as possible. It’s such a wonderful place, and we want people to be able to access it. If you have mobility issues, and you can’t access the buildings or a trail, that’s not very welcoming,” she pointed out.

In 2020, the Friends board approved funding for consultation with Together We Play to perform an accessibility audit. “There were a lot of recommendations for ways to improve, and we’ve used that as a sort of blueprint,” Holmes said.

They’ve also acted on some of their own suggestions, such as Braille signage in Hartman’s Interpretive Center, Haack said. “It’s important for any public building to provide for people with limited vision. And certainly, you can’t get over the fact that the center is on a bluff overlooking a lot of terrain, so providing some kind of accessibility on the trails for people who use a wheelchair or need a walker is important. They need to know ahead of time if they’re going to run into any obstacles.”

Hartman’s new Trail Rx program, an outdoor wellness program launched in mid-May, provides information on possible obstacles, such as stairs, significant slopes and soft and hard trails, “so it’s possible for everyone to enjoy the benefits of nature,” Haack explained.

Additionally, accessibility committee members and Hartman staff participated in training through Dementia Friendly Iowa. As a result, Friends launched Memory Café last year.

Programs take place at 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Theresa Johnson describes it as “a safe, welcoming space for people living with dementia or memory impairment and their caregivers. It helps combat some of the isolation they experience,” said Johnson, an occupational therapist and Friends accessibility committee member.

Participants socialize and enjoy a variety of nature-related activities, such as birdwatching, planting succulents, making pine cone feeds and campfire marshmallows. “We like to do the unexpected, too, that can stimulate their memories and senses. There’s lots of laughter and a sense of community,” she explained.

Generally 10 to 14 people attend Memory Café each month. Space is limited and reservations are required by calling (319) 214-7117 and leaving a message.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.