WATERLOO -- Wally Robinson stirred a pot of meat for walking tacos as his friends with the Neighbors for Life Neighborhood Association surveyed the dark clouds rolling over the Lafayette Park pavilion.
“We elected to stay here, I hope we didn’t make the wrong decision. It’s starting out slow, but if we feed a bunch of people, that will make us happy,” said Robinson, punctuated by a distant crackle of thunder.
So went the opening hour of National Night Out, an annual outing that brought residents outside to build and renew friendships with their neighbors.
About a dozen people turned out for the Neighbors for Life outing, braving sketchy weather that cancelled a few of the 10 events around the city.
Neighbors said they are proud of their park, which was rebuilt following the 2008 flood and boasts a newer playground.
“You can drive by at any time. If there is daylight, there’s people in here,” Sandy Krug said. She said she would like to see real bathrooms instead of the portable toilets that now serve the park.
“They can’t put that thing there with the copper (plumbing) because people steal the copper. That’s pretty low,” Robinson interjected.
Another resident, Becky Brackin, said she would at least like to see a handicapped portable toilet, something with enough room so parents with infants or toddlers can pull off a diaper change.
Across town, members of the Unity Neighborhood Association began wandering into Fergerson Fields Park after the clouds cleared.
Organizer Alvin Wright said his group has been less active since the last president passed away recently. He is hoping Night Out will reignite the association and boost attendance at monthly meetings.
He also would like to see a lead-abatement program to rehab older homes in the area and would like to see more of the blighted properties torn down to make way for new houses.
And his group has other concerns.
“The main thing, and it hasn’t happened so much lately, but there is always concerns about the violence. That’s always important. Whatever we can do to make the neighborhood safe,” Wright said.
Wright said he would like to see police officers take more time to get acquainted and build relationships with people in the neighborhood.
Residents with the Church Row Neighborhood Association opted to move their Night Out inside, setting up shop at Trinity Lutheran Church after seeing the forecast, said Donna Brown.
Children tossed around balls and whirled spin art inside the church gym, while the adults danced to the tunes of Phil and Travis and the Fourth Street Boys in the fellowship hall.
