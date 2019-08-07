CEDAR FALLS — Neighbors gathered across the Cedar Valley Tuesday for food and fun as they marked National Night Out.
That included about a dozen mostly neighborhood-based events in Waterloo. The public safety department hosted the Cedar Falls event in the Target parking lot.
Families could get something to eat while face painting and balloon animals were available to children. But the main attraction for many kids was the presence of law enforcement, fire department and emergency medical personnel — who, of course, brought their vehicles and equipment. Cedar Falls police and fire departments were there along with University of Northern Iowa police, the Black Hawk County sheriff’s department, MercyOne ambulance, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics AirCare emergency transport and a U.S. Army helicopter.
Danielle Just and her husband, Matt, of Cedar Falls came to the event because they have “two little boys interested in all of this,” she said. Myles, 4, and Kye, 2, were “in awe” of all the equipment parked in the lot, added Just.
Which were their favorites? Myles pointed to the fire department’s nearby aerial truck, with the ladder extended to the sky. “I like the helicopters,” said Kye.
Helicopters were the a favorite for a number of children, including 3-year-old Reagan Reed, who said she liked “getting in the helicopter.”
Her 5-year-old brother, Rylan, was too shy to tell his favorite part, but clearly enjoyed sitting on a Black Hawk County sheriff’s motorcycle with his arms outstretched to hold the handle bars. They were attending with parents Jessie and Erin Reed of Dysart who said the family was getting a collections of stickers, coloring books and pens as they moved between the different agencies.
Katie Bergeron of Waterloo came with her three young children, the two oldest of whom got prints made of their 10 fingers during a stop at a police department booth. Bergeron said she appreciated the safety aspect of the fingerprinting sets as well as the chance to expose her children to public safety officials.
“I just think it’s cool the variety they have here to let the kids see what options they have in the future,” she said.
Lt. Brian Beenen of the Iowa State Patrol said that participating in National Night Out was a great opportunity to meet the public and let children become more familiar with what they do. Numerous children sat in the driver’s seat of his patrol car and got pictures with him.
“The value is to teach the kids that we aren’t the bad guys we’re sometimes portrayed as,” said Beenen. “We actually want the kids to run to us in times of need.”
In Waterloo, one of the gatherings brought residents from four neighborhoods together at Riverfront Stadium. People came from Common Grounds, Riverfront, Franklin Gateway and Chautaqua Park — all near the ballpark — plus at least a few other parts of town.
“We had T-ball that got done at 6:30,” said Sam Hansen, who lives in yet another neighborhood. Hansen was there with his wife and two children, 5 and 1.
Players from the Bucks baseball team were initially out on the field tossing balls with children before a screening of the animated movie “Smallfoot.” As people entered the stadium’s gates, they were given a ticket good for a hot dog, bag of popcorn and a pop from the concession stand.
“We live just on the other side of the stadium,” said Brenda Roth, there with her boyfriend and his granddaughter. The girl was out on the mound throwing a ball to one of the Bucks players.
Roth said they enjoy going to such events. “It gives the kids more to do” in the middle of summer, she noted.
Michael and Jean Nies spend time at the nearby Exchange Park with their 2-year-old daughter, Miriam, but they had never been in the stadium. They saw the event as a fun, family-friendly event that was walking distance from their home.
“Because we’ve never been to a game,” said Michael, as the family ate hot dogs, it was also “a chance to get inside” the stadium. “Just a chance to get out of the house with a 2-year-old.”
