WATERLOO — Two unsanctioned works of art previously removed from Waterloo parks are going back up.
Members of the Waterloo Leisure Services Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to allow the panels created and installed by local artist Bret Miller to return to Liberty and Leavitt parks.
The decision came after the public art committee through the Waterloo Center for the Arts endorsed the works, and members of the Liberty Park Neighborhood Association pressed for their return.
The Liberty Park panel was back up by Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m really, really excited about this,” said Schaenette “Frenchie” Anway, president of the neighborhood association. “I think it’s important that we have art in our parks. It’s just part of our community.”
Miller said he’s been putting up the stencil-and-spray paint pieces in city parks for several years without seeking permission.
“I just saw a dirty old board hanging in a park and took it on myself to make it look better,” he said. “I’ll start asking permission to put up art when the city asks for permission to put up billboards in certain places.”
Miller wasn’t looking to battle with the city to reinstall the art but was happy to see Anway and other community members take up the fight.
Travis Nichols, project manager for Leisure Services, said the department was caught off guard when it discovered the panels.
“It was a situation where we didn’t know what to do,” Nichols said. “It was the first time we’d been approached to put artwork in parks, and we didn’t know the protocol.”
The Liberty Park art was returned to Miller while the piece from Leavitt Park is still in the commission offices. Nichols was going to contact the Neighbors Helping Neighbors association, which contains Leavitt Park, before putting it back up.
While commission members OK’d reinstalling the two panels in question, they noted the city would not be responsible for maintaining or replacing them if they became weathered or damaged. They also indicated future works should brought back for approval first.
“This is not an open ticket to put stuff in every park,” Nichols said.
Anway, who has taken over for former Liberty Park Neighborhood Association president Chris Shimp, said she was just glad the year-long effort to get the artwork back up was finally successful. She was also working to install Little Free Library sites in the Liberty Park area.
“This park happens to be a very busy park,” she said. “I decided to fight for it.”
