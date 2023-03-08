WATERLOO -- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank announced Chris Kangas, of Waverly, is their new director of development.

He was most recently the development director at Bosco School Systems and has over 20 years of experience.

Kangas is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor's degree in general studies. He completed his master of science leadership and human development from Murray State University, in Kentucky.

Kangas will have operational responsibility for the following areas at NEIFB: fundraising, communications, marketing, volunteers and relationship building.

He also has years of experience in the administrative side of nonprofit organizations. He worked for the Boy Scouts of America in leadership and fundraising from 1995 to 2007 and 2009. He also served in the U.S. Army.

He and his wife, Marcia, live in Waverly and are the parents of three adult children.

Executive Director Barb Prather is looking forward to Kangas being a long-term hire.

“Chris' expertise and insight will be influential in our growth for years to come,” she said. “I am confident that Chris' skill set and passion for the cause will build upon the strong foundation at the Food Bank. Chris’ knowledge will allow us to raise vital funds to support our mission and help those who are food insecure."

