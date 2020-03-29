NEI3A focused on food security for seniors, their caregivers

WATERLOO -- Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is focusing on food security of older individuals age 60 and over and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Proper nutrition is a key component to remaining healthy, and we are serving approximately 1,000 meals to people per day,” stated Donna Harvey, NEI3A CEO. “While we have seen an increase in the number of people we are serving, we do have the capacity to help more individuals.”

NEI3A staff is making weekly calls to each home-delivered meal recipient to ensure their safety and to identify any emerging unmet needs.

If you or someone you know is 60 years old or over and needs food assistance, please call the LifeLong Links line at (866) 468-7887.

