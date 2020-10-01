Necropsy ordered in death of severely emaciated dog

“When she became our property, we made the decision that she needed more intensive care, like a person who is gravely ill is hospitalized in intensive care,” said CBHS Executive Director Kristy Gardner.

The plan was to give Hope 24/7 care, take X-rays and do blood work, then nurse her back to health. That wasn’t to be.

Gardner said Hope’s case is one of the worst she’s seen “that arrived to us still alive” in her 21 years at the shelter.

“This is not acceptable. I get it if you can’t afford to pay for food for your pet, but it’s kinder to turn it over to a shelter. Starvation, abuse and neglect is not acceptable,” she said.

The medium-sized dog weighed only 18.8 pounds, but should have weighed at least 45 pounds to be a decent weight for her age.

Hope was given her name on Wednesday. People who made donations during an online fundraiser to help fight her battle also offered name suggestions.

Each year, Cedar Bend receives numerous animals in desperate need of life-saving care, and if necessary, what’s best for the animal may be humane euthanasia. Hope was suffering, but CBHS staff was optimistic and wanted to give her the best chance possible.