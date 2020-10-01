Necropsy ordered in death of severely emaciated dog

WATERLOO -- A Hope Fund has been established by Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the severely emaciated 1-year-old shepherd mix who died Wednesday.
Generous donations received to help the dog, given the name Hope, will be used specifically for “the next heartbreaking cases that come to us needing extensive, immediate care,” according to the CBHS Facebook page. Additionally, a portion of the funds may be used to help raise awareness about animal cruelty “and ensure this stops happening in our community.”
CBHS has ordered an in-depth necropsy for answers about what caused the dog’s emaciated and dehydrated condition. Any findings will be turned over to authorities to assist with their investigation.
Black Hawk Animal Control received a call about a starving dog and brought the rescue to the shelter on Sept. 26. The dog was skeletal, severely starved and unable to lift her head, stand up, walk or wag her tail. She could barely open and close her mouth.
“The investigation is ongoing,” said Sandie Greco, Black Hawk Animal Control Director. “There is a lot we have to do to go forward to make a case, and we are making the case right now.”
A spark in Hope’s pale blue eyes told CBHS medical staff that she still had the will to live. CBHS staff took life-saving measures for the dog, as well as giving her love and affection. The shelter must hold an animal for three days before it becomes their property. When that time passed, Hope was transported to the Eastern Iowa Specialty Veterinary Clinic in Cedar Rapids. Sadly, she died upon arrival.
“When she became our property, we made the decision that she needed more intensive care, like a person who is gravely ill is hospitalized in intensive care,” said CBHS Executive Director Kristy Gardner.
The plan was to give Hope 24/7 care, take X-rays and do blood work, then nurse her back to health. That wasn’t to be.
Support Local Journalism
Gardner said Hope’s case is one of the worst she’s seen “that arrived to us still alive” in her 21 years at the shelter.
“This is not acceptable. I get it if you can’t afford to pay for food for your pet, but it’s kinder to turn it over to a shelter. Starvation, abuse and neglect is not acceptable,” she said.
The medium-sized dog weighed only 18.8 pounds, but should have weighed at least 45 pounds to be a decent weight for her age.
Hope was given her name on Wednesday. People who made donations during an online fundraiser to help fight her battle also offered name suggestions.
Each year, Cedar Bend receives numerous animals in desperate need of life-saving care, and if necessary, what’s best for the animal may be humane euthanasia. Hope was suffering, but CBHS staff was optimistic and wanted to give her the best chance possible.
Gardner was brought to tears at the public’s response to the shelter’s appeal for donations to help the dog. “They made it possible for us to get her down to the emergency clinic right away.
“This is not our first case — we see a lot of emaciated animals. We really encourage the public that if they see something like this, to be sure and turn it in. The community doesn’t realize what condition some of these animals are in when they come to us. They are suffering. Don’t look the other way. It’s great to help, but putting a stop to this would be much better,” Gardner said.
“Rest peacefully, sweet Hope. Please know that your story will now give hope to other deserving animals and give them the second chance that you weren't able to get. You were only with us for a short while, but you will leave a lasting impression on our hearts,” said the Facebook post.
Shelter donations can be made at Cedarbendhumane.org/donate/donation-form.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.