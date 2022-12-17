 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nearly 800 students graduate from UNI

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS — Nearly 800 students graduated at the University of Northern Iowa with their undergrad or graduate degrees Saturday.

A total of 760 students applied to graduate, 92% of whom are Iowa residents. Graduates included:

  • 229 College of Humanities, Arts & Sciences students.
  • 229 College of Education students.
  • 145 College of Business students.
  • 129 College of Social and Behavioral Sciences students.
  • 28 Interdisciplinary students

UNI celebrated its graduates at a commencement ceremony in the McLeod Center.

Graduation rates for UNI students stand at record high levels for the second year in a row. The four-year graduation rate increased by five percent over last year, and is nearly 20 percentage points above similar universities. One in 12 UNI students graduate in only three years.

