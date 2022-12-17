Nearly 800 students graduate from UNI

Northern Iowa graduates wait in their seats during the processional on Saturday during the fall commencement ceremony at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. Nearly 800 graduates crosses the stage to receive their diplomas.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa graduates cross the stage to receiver their diplomas on Saturday during the fall commencement ceremony at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa graduates with decorated mortar boards sit on Saturday during the fall commencement ceremony at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CEDAR FALLS — Nearly 800 students graduated at the University of Northern Iowa with their undergrad or graduate degrees Saturday.
A total of 760 students applied to graduate, 92% of whom are Iowa residents. Graduates included:
229 College of Humanities, Arts & Sciences students.
229 College of Education students.
145 College of Business students.
129 College of Social and Behavioral Sciences students.
28 Interdisciplinary students
UNI celebrated its graduates at a commencement ceremony in the McLeod Center.
Graduation rates for UNI students stand at record high levels for the second year in a row. The four-year graduation rate increased by five percent over last year, and is nearly 20 percentage points above similar universities. One in 12 UNI students graduate in only three years.
