DES MOINES -- Nearly 600 Iowa high school students attended Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) annual Career Development Conference for learning, guidance and employment. iJAG partnered with schools and employers statewide to host workshops, competitions and a career fair for students, grades 10-12 on Thursday.

The 24th annual Career Development Conference, presented by The Wellmark Foundation, held in Des Moines, featured more than 20 Iowa-based employers who provided mentorship and education to future leaders about career pathways. Employers included John Deere, UnityPoint Health Iowa, MidAmerican Energy, Holmes Murphy, the Des Moines Fire Department, Collins Aerospace, TransAmerica, Alliant Energy and more.

“Through this collaboration we’re able to expose students to high-demand careers, like health care, that they may not have otherwise considered for their future,” said Laura J. Jackson, executive vice president of health equity, access & improvement and chair of The Wellmark Foundation board of directors.

“Helping iJAG students see their potential in these areas and providing the resources they need to succeed will positively impact their future health and quality of life.”

The statewide organization committed to helping young people find their purpose and passion.

Middle school and high school students are hand-selected annually by school administrators to participate in specialized, year-round career education and exploration, project-based learning, job training and other related experiences.

“Our program creates so much positive impact for our stakeholders,” said Dr. Wendy Mihm-Herold, president and chief executive officer for iJAG. “From leading career development curriculum in local classrooms to helping employers fill immediate hiring needs and create a pipeline for the future, iJAG also aids local and state workforce development efforts, reduces unemployment and increases postsecondary attendance through increased graduation rates.”

Students that participate in iJAG are more likely to graduate, attend a postsecondary institution and find a job as compared to non-participants. The mission of iJAG is “That Kid, No Matter What” to reflect the organization’s commitment to removing barriers to personal, professional and academic achievement.

Visit ijag.org to learn more.

