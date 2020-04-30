NE Iowa towns call Hurts Donuts ambulance to treat snack attacks

Hurts uses social media, including its Facebook page, to announce a scheduled visit to a specific community. Residents then place their orders via phone, using credit cards to prepay.

“We make sure the community knows we’re coming, and people can call in their orders. We’re offering our Hurts Signature Dozen doughnuts — our 12 most popular doughnuts, apple fritters, cinnamon rolls and maple bacon bars. We get permission to use a parking lot or location in town for deliery, letting them know there will be some traffic.

“We have our list of orders and it takes about an hour to give out the orders drive-through style, practicing social distancing and safe handling. Sometimes people are picking up three different orders, or a business orders doughnuts for their company. We’ve have companies order six- and eight-dozen for their employees. We love that!”

Nelson said the delivery system has been approved by the local health department.

All three shifts work on making the treats, decorating the doughnuts and boxing up each individual order according to health guidelines for safe handling.

“Then two of us head out to whatever community we’re visiting. It’s super-slick and super-fun. People are so excited to see us come into town,” said Nelson.