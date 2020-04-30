NE Iowa towns call Hurts Donuts ambulance to treat snack attacks

CEDAR FALLS – Grundy Center. Manchester. Mason City. Traer.
Residents in many Northeast Iowa towns who have suffered serious snack attacks during COVID-19 quarantine are calling for an ambulance — only this one carries freshly-made sweet treats, not first aid.
The Hurts Donuts ambulance has been making special calls throughout the region, delivering pre-ordered boxes of Hurts’ Signature Dozen doughnuts, apple fritters, cinnamon rolls or maple bacon bars.
“It’s been super successful for us, and it’s really helping us out at this time. These are much bigger orders, and we couldn’t be more thankful for surrounding communities. We’ve had a fantastic turnout in each town, above and beyond anything we could imagine,” said Jenny Nelson, general manager of the Cedar Falls shop, 100 E. Second St., Suite 108.
Hurts is open 24 hours per day, 365 days per year, making doughnuts and pastries from scratch. The store opened in November, and has become known for its large-sized cake and yeast doughnuts incorporating such ingredients as Nutella, Andes mints, cereal and cookie and candy toppings.
The local franchise is owned by Scott and Janelle Wilks.
Since the pandemic began, Hurts Donuts has been offering no-contact curbside pickup for customers, as well as delivery in the shop’s Mini Cooper for Waterloo and Cedar Falls residents. Soon after, Hurts began expanding their customer base in outlying communities, Nelson said.
Hurts uses social media, including its Facebook page, to announce a scheduled visit to a specific community. Residents then place their orders via phone, using credit cards to prepay.
“We make sure the community knows we’re coming, and people can call in their orders. We’re offering our Hurts Signature Dozen doughnuts — our 12 most popular doughnuts, apple fritters, cinnamon rolls and maple bacon bars. We get permission to use a parking lot or location in town for deliery, letting them know there will be some traffic.
“We have our list of orders and it takes about an hour to give out the orders drive-through style, practicing social distancing and safe handling. Sometimes people are picking up three different orders, or a business orders doughnuts for their company. We’ve have companies order six- and eight-dozen for their employees. We love that!”
Nelson said the delivery system has been approved by the local health department.
All three shifts work on making the treats, decorating the doughnuts and boxing up each individual order according to health guidelines for safe handling.
“Then two of us head out to whatever community we’re visiting. It’s super-slick and super-fun. People are so excited to see us come into town,” said Nelson.
Often, the colorful doughnut delivery ambulance will stop at a community hospital, clinic or nursing home to make a special delivery. “Just to say thank-you and show our appreciation for what they’re doing,” she said.
Nelson encourages customers to place their orders by 11 p.m. the night before the scheduled visit, “but we aren’t going to turn away business. Sometimes when we’re getting lots of orders, we’ll go until midnight or even the next morning.”
So far, Hurts has made deliveries in Hudson, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly, Independence, Manchester, Mason City, Grundy Center, Sumner, New Hampton, Fredericksburg, Eldora, Traer and Tama. This week the ambulance will distribute orders in Conrad, Alden and Iowa Falls.
“This is an outing for a family — fresh air, fresh doughnuts and fresh smiles. It’s fun, everyone is super excited and kids are smiling, but people wait patiently for their orders — social distancing, of course,” Nelson added.
To schedule a visit to your community and to place and pay for phone orders, call (319) 504-5611.
watercolor wedding cakes PHOTOS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.