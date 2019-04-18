{{featured_button_text}}
Measles vaccination

Measles, mumps and rubella vaccines sit in a cooler March 27 at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. In social media’s battle against misinformation, bogus claims about the dangers of vaccines are the next target. 

 SETH WENIG, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WATERLOO --- A second case of measles -- from the same household as the first -- was confirmed in northeast Iowa, though officials said that person "has been isolated at home" and stressed there was no public threat.

The individual, identified only as a "Northeast Iowa resident," was not vaccinated and was a "household contact" of the first measles case, the Iowa Department of Public Health said in a press release Thursday morning.

"This person was identified as part of the initial case investigation and was under a public health voluntary confinement order in the home to prevent further exposures," the IDPH said in the release. "Because this second measles case has been isolated at home during the measles incubation period, there is no current threat to the general public."

The first individual had returned from Israel recently, “where measles transmission is occurring,” the IDPH said Monday.

The two are the first cases of measles in Iowa since 2011, the department noted, though measles cases are on the rise elsewhere in the United States: 555 cases have been confirmed in 20 states by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “the second-greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since measles was eliminated in 2000,” according to the CDC’s report from Jan. 1 through April 11.

The reports are released weekly on Monday, and do not reflect the two Iowa cases yet.

Outbreaks have occurred in New York, California, Washington and New Jersey, linked largely to unvaccinated travelers returning from Israel, Ukraine and the Phillippines and reintroducing the disease into other populations of people who haven’t been vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The case “serves as a reminder for all Iowans to ensure their vaccinations are up-to-date,” the IDPH said in its release. “Vaccines prevent diseases and save lives.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2015, 2017-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments