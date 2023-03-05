Today The Courier publishes its annual Progress Edition, a look at many of the developments that make the Cedar Valley a wonderful place to call home.

I’m not a native, but have lived here more than 25 years, long enough to witness and appreciate the remarkable transformation Waterloo and Cedar Falls have undergone in the time since I arrived at The Courier in 1996.

There was an ongoing battle between leaders with a vision for the future and those who felt such plans were too expensive and unattainable. Luckily, the dreamers emerged victorious.

A big step in the transformation came in 1999, when Black Hawk County voters approved a one-cent local option sales tax for schools. With the tax in place, the Waterloo Community School District built 10 new elementary schools in the ensuing years, completely remodeled another elementary school, constructed one new middle school, and completed multi-phased projects at the middle and high schools. Cedar Valley Catholic Schools added a new middle school as well.

Simultaneously, Waterloo city leaders pushed the idea of a Riverfront Renaissance, a plan to resurrect downtown centered on the Cedar River that runs through it. In August 2002, voters rejected a referendum to allocate half of the local option sales tax revenue toward downtown revitalization. But advocates never gave up, and the 20 years since have seen a remarkable revamp of the riverfront downtown and the city as a whole. According to Main Street Waterloo, more than $134 million in private investment has helped give downtown a face-lift.

The changes, spurred on by a cadre of political, business and development leaders, are astonishing: Cedar Valley SportsPlex; John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum; Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veteran’s Museum addition to the Grout Museum District; Phelps Youth Pavilion at the Waterloo Center for the Arts; National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum; RiverLoop Amphitheatre & Expo Plaza; the renovated Waterloo Convention Center at Sulivan Brothers Plaza; Mark’s Park splash pad; RiverWalk Loop Trail and improvements to the dam. There have been huge developments outside of downtown also: The Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo; Lost Island Water Park and the $100 million Lost Island Theme Park; Bamboo Ridge KOA Campground. Forgive me for projects I may have left out. The changes are too extensive to enumerate.

And work continues. Recent years have seen the $30 million reconstruction of University Avenue, while the $22 million reconstruction of Park Avenue and 11th Street bridges, $10 million Shaulis Road reconstruction, and more than $13.2 million in other street reconstructions continue. Byrnes and Gates parks will see major renovations. The Veterans Way Art and History corridor along Fourth Street and the Cedar River Lighting Experience on the Fourth Street pedestrian bridge are the latest attractions. The city of Waterloo plans a telecommunications utility that will build a $120 million fiber network this summer to provide internet access, phone and cable.

Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls has been similarly transformed in the 21st century. The Parkade, between First and Sixth streets on Main Street in Cedar Falls, remains the heart of the city’s business district but has seen big changes over the years. Housing additions like River Place, Arabella Apartments, and La Riviere, and the Hampton Inn Cedar Falls hotel have dramatically changed the complexion of downtown, lending the district a more urban, walkable feel while managing to retain its small-town character.

The housing and retail boom since the turn of the century in the city has been equally amazing. The Viking Road corridor has added a string of big name, big box retailers east of Iowa Highway 58. The 780-acre Pinnacle Prairie development has added a second city of residential and commercial properties south of Greenhill Road.

There have been big cultural additions in Cedar Falls since I came to The Courier as well: the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in 1999 and the McLeod Center in 2006; renovations of the Black Hawk Hotel and Oster Regent Theatre; and Place to Play Park, the first inclusive park in the Cedar Valley.

And expect another big year in 2023. Main Street reconstruction will begin. The remodeling of City Hall and the Center Street streetscaping nears completion. Long-discussed recreational improvements to the Cedar River near downtown are set to begin later this year. Cedar Falls Utilities wil undertake expansion of its high-speed internet and other services for properties outside city limits.

Perhaps biggest of all, work continues on the new Cedar Falls High School. The $89.4 million building sits on 69.6 acres near the UNI-Dome to the east. The total project, including a football stadium, has a budget of $112.8 million. It’s a culmination of improvements including construction of a new Lincoln Elementary and Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary, largely rebuilding Cedar Heights Elementary, and remodeling Southdale, Hansen, North Cedar, and Orchard Hill elementaries as well as Peet and Holmes junior highs.

The University of Northern Iowa recently unveiled its “Our Tomorrow: The Campaign for UNI” to raise $250 million by UNI’s sesquicentennial in 2026. It envisions major updates to the Campanile, $50 million to modernize the UNI-Dome and a $44 million renovation to expand UNI’s Applied Engineering Building.

It’s an exciting time in the Cedar Valley, and has been since I arrived here 27 years ago. The news media seem to report controversies more than accomplishments. I hope this article, and more importantly, page after page of success stories inside today’s Courier, shine a bright light on what’s right about Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and the surrounding communities. Hats off to everyone who works hard every day to make this community a resounding success. And hats off to The Courier staff for producing today’s exceptional report. I hope you enjoy it.

