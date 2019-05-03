{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Guest presenter on May 12 for the 2nd Sunday Speaker Series at Hartman Reserve will be Randy Maas.

Maas, a local photographer, will share his photo portfolio, which documents many species that have survived for thousands of years in Iowa.

The close-up, high-definition photographs will be focused on wildflowers and insects, especially dragonflies and damselflies.

The event starts at 2 p.m. in the AV room in the Interpretive Building, part of the Learning Lab.

No registration is required and there is no cost, but donations are welcome and will support future programming at Hartman.

The Hartman Reserve Interpretive Center is at 657 Reserve Drive.

