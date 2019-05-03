CEDAR FALLS — Guest presenter on May 12 for the 2nd Sunday Speaker Series at Hartman Reserve will be Randy Maas.
Maas, a local photographer, will share his photo portfolio, which documents many species that have survived for thousands of years in Iowa.
The close-up, high-definition photographs will be focused on wildflowers and insects, especially dragonflies and damselflies.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The event starts at 2 p.m. in the AV room in the Interpretive Building, part of the Learning Lab.
No registration is required and there is no cost, but donations are welcome and will support future programming at Hartman.
The Hartman Reserve Interpretive Center is at 657 Reserve Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.