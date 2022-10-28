Nature photographer Ken Heiar at Prairie Rapids Audubon Society meeting

CEDAR FALLS -- The Nov. 8 meeting of the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will feature a presentation by Ken Heiar, an award-winning nature photographer from LaPorte City and PRAS board member.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Ninth and Main streets, Cedar Falls. Anyone interested may attend.
Heiar will present month-by-month photographs and stories from throughout the year in “A Nature Almanac.”
Photos: Fall colors in Waterloo on Wednesday, Oct. 19
