HAZLETON — There will be a Nature Kids program with wild turkeys at 10 a.m. Monday at the Fontana Nature Reserve, 1883 125th St., for 3- to 5-year-olds.

The program will begin with a story, making a turkey cookie, and ends with time spent exploring outdoors (dress for the weather). Children must be accompanied by an adult.

To sign up, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “public events.”

