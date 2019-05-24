{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Angela Waseskuk will be the guest presenter at the Second Sunday Speaker Series at Hartman Reserve on June 9.

She will present “Connecting Through Color: An Exploration of Natural Dye Processes” at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at the Hartman Reserve Interpretive Building.

Waseskuk will share her experiences as a visual artist exploring natural dyes and the evolution in her subject matter that brought her to incorporating this process into her work. She was selected last summer as the 2018 Hartman Reserve Artist In Residence.

She received her bachelor of fine arts in painting in 2003 from the University of Northern Iowa and her master of fine arts in sculpture and dimensional studies in 2007 from the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University. She is currently the foundations coordinator and an instructor of art at UNI.

No registration is required for this event, and there is no cost, but donations are welcome.

The Hartman center is at 657 Reserve Drive.

