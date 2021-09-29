 Skip to main content
Native Pride Dancers to perform at RiverLoop Amphitheatre
Native Pride Dancers to perform at RiverLoop Amphitheatre

112717mp-sunrise-RiverLoop-Amphitheatre-2

The sunrises on the RiverLoop Amphitheatre Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Waterloo, Iowa.

 Courier File Photo

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Schools Lifelab program is sponsoring a free performance of the Native Pride Dancers.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Riverloop Amphitheatre.

The Native Pride Dancers  perform expressions through traditional dances and songs for all ages. 

In the event of rain, the event will be moved to the West High School auditorium.

This is presented in cooperation with the Waterloo Schools Lifelab program and the Waterloo Center for the Arts and funded by McElroy Trust.

