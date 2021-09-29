Native Pride Dancers to perform at RiverLoop Amphitheatre

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Schools Lifelab program is sponsoring a free performance of the Native Pride Dancers.
The event takes place at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Riverloop Amphitheatre.
The Native Pride Dancers perform expressions through traditional dances and songs for all ages.
In the event of rain, the event will be moved to the West High School auditorium.
This is presented in cooperation with the Waterloo Schools Lifelab program and the Waterloo Center for the Arts and funded by McElroy Trust.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.