Native American Duane Slick's artwork to be featured at first native-owned gallery

His work is represented in galleries, collections and exhibitions throughout the United States. Just prior to outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian purchased some of Slick’s work and mounted an exhibition surveying 25 years of contemporary native art in painting.

“I was in the pantheon. I saw the exhibition and I realized, ‘There you are, with all your heroes,’” Slick said, marveling at the experience. “It’s interesting because I have run into some younger native artists and done some shows with younger artists who are very aware of my work, of what I am doing.”

Slick has been on the faculty at the Rhode Island School of Design for 25 years. He also has taught at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, N.M., and is a frequent lecturer on native art.

He received a bachelor of fine arts in painting and a bachelor of arts in art education from UNI, and his master of fine arts in painting from the University of California, Davis. His awards and honors are numerous, including the Eiteljorg Fellowship for Native American Fine Art. In 2010, the UNI Gallery of Art mounted an exhibition of Slick’s work, “The Untraceable Present: A Fourteen Year Survey of Paintings by Duane Slick.”