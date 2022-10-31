Native American artist and University of Northern Iowa alum Duane Slick returns to work with print students

CEDAR FALLS — Captured on a large-scale print, the elusive coyote’s feral face is an atmospheric study in inky black layered in subtle, earthy hues and overlaid with translucent silver.

It’s just one of numerous prints visiting artist Duane Slick created in the printmaking studio at the University of Northern Iowa on the way to producing a limited edition screen print. Art professors Aaron Wilson and Tim Dooley and their students were able to observe and participate in the process from start to finish.

“I think about my own experience as a student when a visiting artist would come to campus. It’s a very important experience. And it’s the nature of printmakers to like working with other people around, while painters are about isolation,” Slick said, smiling.

Slick is nationally acclaimed as both contemporary painter and printmaker. He is on sabbatical from the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, where he has been an art professor for nearly 30 years, teaching painting and printmaking. This week-long residency was an opportunity for Slick, born in Waterloo and a 1986 University of Northern Iowa graduate, to give students an immersive experience, as well as spend time with his family in the area.

“I tell people that I live in Providence, but Iowa is my home,” Slick said.

Using the archetypal coyote as the narrative for Slick’s design in the UNI studio reflects his connection to this trickster character in Native American tribal folklore. Slick is a member of the Meskwaki Nation through his father, and the Ho-Chunk Nation in Nebraska through his mother.

He describes himself as a storyteller working primarily on paper and canvas, along with the written and spoken word, to explore stories of history, heritage, life and death.

Slick earned a master’s degree in painting from University of California-Davis in 1990. He has won numerous honors awards and fellowships. His work is widely displayed in collections, galleries and museums, including the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, the Des Moines Art Center and UNI, among many others. Slick also lectures at colleges and universities and taught at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, N.M.

His work was exhibited in 2021 at the Hearst Center for the Arts.

Using a coyote mask he bought in Mexico, Slick made sketches from the digital projection of the 3-D model to begin the printmaking project. The technology allowed him to freeze the mask at certain places to play with expression. “Usually I’m holding the mask in my hand to make tracings, so it’s never still,” he explained. The 3-D scans made it easier to sketch without contending with light and shadow.

Working with Slick was “a good collaborative experience for students,” said Wilson, noting that while some participants came from beginning classes, the majority were advanced students. Bringing in visiting artists “always breathes a little life into the faculty and students. Someone coming in from the outside helps us all stay connected with our practice and see things from a different perspective.”

The printing process is labor-intensive, but also exciting as various elements emerge through layers in each successive print. “We’re working in a generative manner and looking for the prints to give us feedback,” Wilson explained.

Learning from an artist like Slick has been a valuable opportunity for students, Dooley said, providing them with “broader knowledge.”

Fourth-year student Carlie Loyd felt the pressure to “get it right the first time” while making the screen prints. “It’s very special to work with such a distinguished artist, which means I need to be at my very best and make sure everything is lined up perfectly correct,” she explained.

Bob Lockhart, an advanced student, spent the better part of a day working on the project and described it as “inspiring.” Working with Slick “was challenging. It’s one thing to be able to see Aaron and Tim as a printmakers, but Duane is a painter, too, and to see him working in this medium and as a supporter for what we’re doing is important,” he said.

Slick’s UNI-made coyote print likely will be shown in one of his future exhibitions. Currently his work is part of a new display at the Des Moines Art Center, and the artist is preparing for several shows, including at the American Academy in Rome in February.