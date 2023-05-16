CEDAR FALLS — Western Home Communities will present educational sessions focused on understanding brain changes in dementia and turning challenging situations into positive experiences.

Speaker Amanda Bulgarelli is chief operating officer of Teepa Snow's Positive Approach to Care and lead mentor with the organization, which strives to enhance the life and relationship of those living with brain change.

All-day sessions will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13 and 14 at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane. Each day's content is the same to allow for more attendees.

Registration by June 1 is $85 for the training and lunch. After June 1, the cost is $100.

A shorter, free session from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on June 13 will focus on positive communication strategies in times of distress.

Registration is required for any sessions. Details are posted at westernhomecommunities.org.