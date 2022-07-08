Nationally known toy expert caught collecting bug in Iowa

WATERLOO — Hundreds of people trickled into the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Waterloo between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing their old toys, bobbles, collectibles and knick-knacks for sale.

Their hauls ranged from old comics and Star Wars figures to a baseball signed by Hank Aaron and the 1971 Atlanta Braves. The event was put on by Joel Magee, a regular on the History Channel, lending his expertise on old collectibles to shows like “Pawn Stars” and “Modern Marvels.”

While often a hobby started later in life, Magee said he caught the collecting bug relatively early at around 25, when he happened upon his old G.I. Joe lunchbox at a flea market in Sioux City.

“I picked it up, and it was almost like film projector started going off in my mind,” said Magee, who grew up in the northwest Iowa community. “I could see myself at Crescent Park Elementary with all my friends, and I remember specifically that my mom always had to put milk in the thermos and by the time we got it, of course, the milk was not very good tasting.”

That encounter set him on a mission to acquire all the toys he once had in his youth, but his visits to markets and auctions saw him collecting other memorabilia. Soon, he was helping others locate their old toys and putting in ads for others to sell. And from there, Magee became “America’s Toy Scout.”

According to Magee, there are two types of collectors: Those tracking down old items of their own and those looking for collectibles they never got the chance to have. In both groups, the driving force is nostalgia – either for a time they wish to hold onto, or for a past they may have missed out on.

“It’s being able to revisit the happy times in our lives and it just sparks all those memories, as it did for me,” Magee said. “It’s amazing how you don’t think of something for decades and, all of a sudden, looking at one certain thing and it becomes like it happened yesterday to you.”

His endeavors have also given others the opportunity to clear their attics and make a few bucks. Such was the case for Chad Hill, who brought his old Tonka toys from the 1970’s and 80’s, along with some silver coins and an old Bud Light belt buckle. The haul amounted to $150 for the Hills.

“I went to one other one … in the 90’s and I took the stuff there then just to see what it was worth then, and they said ‘You give the Tonka toys 20-30 years and they’ll be worth more,’” he recalled. “Well, that’s 25 years later and they were worth a little more. But they were just collecting dust where I had them, so I’m sure they’ll be good for somebody else’s collection.”

Magee concluded the show on Thursday evening, bringing in thousands of dollars in memorabilia.