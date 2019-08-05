{{featured_button_text}}
city of fairbank iowa logo

FAIRBANK -- Polka band Squeezebox, which performs in the Clint Eastwood movie "The Mule," will make an appearance at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at West Bentley Park.

Squeezebox features Mollie B and Ted Lange. Mollie B, an award-winning, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, is the host of the "Mollie B Polka Party" on RFD-TV. Lange, a two-time Grammy nominee, leads the Squeezebox on stage on accordion and bass. Last year, the duo entertained crowds at over 150 shows in 18 states. Mollie was inducted to the International Polka Association hall of fame in September 2018.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

This event is a fundraiser with proceeds from a free-will donation to benefit the Main Street Christmas Decoration Fund. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Carry-ins will be allowed.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments