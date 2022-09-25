 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Pork Month drawings set at Fareway

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Farm Bureau, Black Hawk County Pork Producers and Waterloo Fareway are giving away packages of meat this year to celebrate National Pork Month.

Starting this Wednesday, people can sign up for the Windsor Wednesday drawing at the Waterloo Fareway meat counter, located at 40 West San Marnan Dr.

Each Wednesday Oct. 5 through Oct. 26, a winner will be drawn to receive a six-pack of Windsor Chops and a pound of thick cut bacon.

Winners will be notified by phone and asked to have their picture taken when they pick up their winnings.

