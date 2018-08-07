WATERLOO — City officials will take a bus tour of barbecues and block parties as part of National Night Out festivities tonight.
Felicia Smith, the city’s Neighborhood Services coordinator, said the mayor, council members and department heads decided to travel by MET bus for the 2018 activities after doing last years’ Night Out rounds of a dozen or so stops crammed into a van.
Started in 1984 by the nonprofit National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is an annual event to promote crime prevention, police-community partnerships and community camaraderie.
This year’s events include picnics, games and cookouts hosted by the city’s neighborhood associations. A schedule of activities includes:
- Liberty Park Neighborhood Association — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Liberty Park at West Ninth Street Mitchell Avenue.
- Church Row Neighborhood Association — 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Washington Park at Park Avenue and South Street.
- Edison School Neighborhood Association — 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Edison School site in the 700 block of Magnolia Parkway.
- West Central Neighborhood Association — 5:30 to 7 p.m., between Martha and Bayard streets.
- Unity Neighborhood Association — 6 to 8 p.m., at Ferguson Field at Linden Avenue and Oneida Street.
- Neighbors for Life Neighborhood Association — 5 to 7 p.m., at Lafayette Park at Sycamore Street and Dunham Place.
- MAPLES Neighborhood Association — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.
- Highland Neighborhood Association — 5 to 7 p.m., at Highland Park on Highland Boulevard.
- We Care Neighborhood Association — 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Sullivan Park, 200 block of Ankeny Street.
- Walnut Neighborhood Association — 5 to 7 p.m., at Harvest Vineyard Church, 715 E. Fourth St.
- Orange Neighborhood -- 6 to 8 p.m., at Lichty Park (rain location: South Waterloo Church of Brethren).
Another Night Out event will be at the new UnityPoint Health Clinic at the North Crossing, formerly Logan Plaza, 2140 Logan Ave, from 5 to 7 p.m. The North Crossing outing will include food provided by the Logan Avenue Hy-Vee, trucks from Waterloo Fire and Rescue, kids’ activities, BINGO and other activities.
In Cedar Falls, the police department is working with Target for a Night Out event at the store at 214 Viking Plaza Drive from 4 to 7 p.m. Fingerprinting will be available to parents for their children, and other features include face painting and a cookout with cookout with free hot dogs and bratwursts. Other agencies involved include Mercy Health AirCare, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue, Covenant Hospital, Iowa State Patrol, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, the UNI Police Department and the Iowa Army Air National Guard.
