Tuesday is set to be a day focused on community relations in the Cedar Valley.

National Night Out events are planned across the area. The free gatherings are meant to build a safer community by offering the opportunity for neighbors to get to know one another, city officials and law enforcement.

Waterloo has a slate of neighborhood block parties planned while Cedar Falls and Waverly are planning one larger community event at central locations.

“The hope is that we all get to know one another,” said Waterloo Neighborhood Services Coordinator Stephanie Shavers. “With the council members, sometimes you just see the name on the election ballot but never get the chance to meet them. This is your chance to intermingle with them.”

“Some neighborhoods really went all out, and I love it because this is the time to hear about what good is happening in our neighborhoods and bring those to the forefront,” she added.

Relationships are the “imperative” to success in the mind of Shavers.

“It’s hard to dislike or distrust anyone when you get to know them,” she said. “That may be as simple as police officers play basketball with kids. Then, we take pride in where we all live.”

Tyson Foods is assisting the Neighborhood Services Division by providing all the areas with 100 pounds of meats for each individual celebration. The events are scheduled as follows:

Highland, 5-7 p.m. at Highland Park, Vine and Dietrick streets.

Church Row, 6:30-8 p.m. at Washington Park, Park Avenue and South Street.

Roosevelt and We Care, 5-8 p.m. at Sullivan Park, Adams Street and East Fourth Street.

415 Walnut Collective, 6-8 p.m. at Harvest Vineyard Church, 715 E Fourth St.

Orange, 6-8 p.m. at Lichty Park, 6200 Grace Drive.

Unity, 6-8 p.m. at Ferguson Field, Oneida Street and Linden Avenue.

Southdale, 5-7 p.m. in the area of Marigold Drive and Dahlia Boulevard.

The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department scheduled its event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. with an emphasis on children’s activities at its headquarters, 4600 Main St.

Attendees will be able to engage Cedar Falls Public Safety and Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch personnel as well as explore emergency vehicles and enjoy kid’s activities, face-painting, and games with some prizes and gift cards available thanks to local businesses.

“It’s going to be a fun event, especially for families and kids,” said Communications Specialist Amanda Huisman. “They can meet with officers, explore rescue vehicles, learn about what public safety is all about, and it’s just a great way to close out the summer.”

Additionally, attendees can meet the Pets Supplies Plus mascot. Cedar Falls Fareway will be providing complimentary hot dogs, chips, and water. Scratch Cupcakery will have mini-cupcakes and cookies available, as well.

The public is asked to enter through the fire apparatus bay’s large doors from Bluebell Road. If looking to organize a neighborhood event and invite public safety officers to attend, people are asked to call the center at (319) 273-8612.

“Our responders in uniform are the the people you want to get to know because they are the ones who are there to help and keep our community safe,” said Huisman.

Additionally, a 20-minute drive to the north, Waverly’s annual event will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. in Kohlmann Park, 212 First St. N.W. Inflatables, activities, refreshments and all 16 members of the police department will be present.

“Everyone will be there and we have a lot of new officers to meet,” said Police Chief Richard Pursell. “It’s free thanks to a lot of businesses donating and anyone from the community is welcomed to stop by.”

The Waverly Police Department can be reached at (319) 352-5400 for any questions or special requests.

Close RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists flood into Toledo on U.S. Highway 63 Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists flood into Toledo on U.S. Highway 63 Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. A RAGBRAI cyclist passes through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as she enters Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists arrive via 14th Street as they enter Toledo from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists head towards Toledo Heights Park for festivities on Thursday during the annual ride. A RAGBRAI cyclist heads towards Toledo Heights Park for festivities on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists make their camp near Toledo Heights Park on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists flood into Toledo on U.S. Highway 63 on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists arrived via 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI rolls into Tama-Toledo RAGBRAI cyclists arrive in Toledo and Tama on Thursday, July 27, 2023. RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists flood into Toledo on U.S. Highway 63 Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists flood into Toledo on U.S. Highway 63 Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists pass through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. A RAGBRAI cyclist passes through water from a sprinkler on 14th Street as she enters Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists arrive via 14th Street as they enter Toledo from the west on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists head towards Toledo Heights Park for festivities on Thursday during the annual ride. A RAGBRAI cyclist heads towards Toledo Heights Park for festivities on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists make their camp near Toledo Heights Park on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists flood into Toledo on U.S. Highway 63 on Thursday during the annual ride. RAGBRAI cyclists arrived via 14th Street as they enter Tama from the west on Thursday during the annual ride.