National Donut Day to help Salvation Army

WATERLOO – The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is teaming up with Rockets Bakery and ICON Donuts & Sweetery to celebrate the 103rd anniversary of National Donut Day on Friday.

Both stores have designed a special donut exclusive to The Salvation Army to be sold on National Donut Day. The “Red Kettle Donut” will be on sale at Rockets Bakery, in downtown Waterloo on only Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until all are sold).

ICON Donuts is offering a Special Salvation Army Half Dozen by pre-ordering this week to help support the local Salvation Army. For each half dozen sold 25% will be donated to The Salvation Army. Check on their Facebook for further information on pre-ordering and other sales supporting The Salvation Army.

What is the significance behind this National Donut Day? Beginning in 1917, approximately 250 Salvation Army volunteers aided during World War I to American soldiers in battle on the front lines in France. Two female Salvation Army officers, Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance had an idea to comfort our soldiers with good home cooking, using their limited ingredients to fry up in helmets delicious doughnuts for the boys.

Nicknamed “Doughnut Lassies” and “Doughnut Girls,” these women served countless treats to grateful soldiers, traversing through the trenches to bring the men doughnuts and coffee. They also made history by introducing this tasty new treat to the United States when the soldiers “Doughboys” returned from war.

