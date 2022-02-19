National Cattle Congress responds to CO incident at Hippodrome monster truck event

WATERLOO – After carbon monoxide poisoning sent dozens to hospitals following last weekend’s monster truck rally, the Hippodrome’s owner has vowed to ensure a safe environment at future events.

“The National Cattle Congress (NCC) has a tradition of hosting family-friendly events, and the safety of its patrons is always of the utmost importance,” a Saturday statement reads. “At last Saturday’s monster truck rally at the Hippodrome, NCC medical personnel and Waterloo Fire Rescue attended to patrons who were exhibiting symptoms consistent with exposure to higher-than-normal levels of CO.

“The cause of the symptoms is believed to be limited to last weekend’s event, and NCC is currently working with the event promoter and Waterloo Fire Rescue to thoroughly review the event and continue to ensure the safety of patrons at future events. NCC remains committed to providing community members with fun and safe entertainment at the Hippodrome and other NCC facilities.”

Waterloo Fire Rescue found concerning levels of carbon monoxide at Hippodrome monster truck event While no cause was outright stated in the report, it noted “no ground level doors or windows were open to facilitate ventilation until the fire department arrived and requested it.”

The first call to the scene at 257 Ansborough Ave. came for an unconscious person at 9:05 p.m. Feb. 12 as the event “Monster Truck Chaos” was wrapping up, according to the Waterloo Fire Rescue incident report.

Spokespeople from MercyOne Northeast Iowa, Grundy County Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo told KWWL that 77 people were treated at local hospital emergency rooms.

Fire officials said Friday they had no knowledge of carbon monoxide detectors going off that evening, but that doesn’t mean the facility doesn’t have them.

In addition, Fire Marshal Brock Weliver pointed out the facility, with a “big, wide open space, isn’t necessarily required” to have detectors to comply with the International Fire Code.

Fire officials had no guess as to how long people had been exposed, a major factor in determining health risk.

“I’m confident they will look into every aspect of it,” Petersen said of the NCC.

Officials were not aware of any similar incidents at the Hippodrome. Events like motocross and tractor pulls have been held there. “Anytime you have motorized vehicles indoors, you run the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning,” Weliver said.

Weliver said the NCC “has been really great to work with the last few years, and if there were ever any violations, they worked quickly to address them.”

Carbon monoxide levels as high as 314 parts per million were detected inside the venue, according to the Waterloo Fire Rescue incident report released Wednesday.

The report also stated the ppm at the ground floor level was 182, and a reading of 232 ppm was found in the women’s bathroom.

Battalion Chief Bill Beck said CO levels higher that 50 ppm would warrant an evacuation. Readings in the triple digits, especially as high as 300 to 400 ppm, are “absolutely something we would be worried about.”

After becoming aware of the CO readings, officials had the trucks shut down and all occupants evacuated, in addition to opening up all forms of ventilation, according to the incident report.

Lt. Mike King noted in the report “no ground level doors or windows were open to facilitate the ventilation during the event until the fire department arrived and requested it.”

