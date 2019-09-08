WATERLOO — The 109-year-old National Cattle Congress is “faring” quite well, in keeping with the theme of its fair coming up Wednesday through Sunday — “How Do You Fair?”
The fair is coming off its best attendance in five years, and finishing up some $200,000 in fairgrounds improvements.
“We’re heading in the right direction,” said NCC facilities manager Jim Koch. “We still get naysayers, but our numbers are showing facts.”
And NCC is adding a fifth day to the fair for the first time since 2012.
“For the last couple of years, we kept thinking, ‘We need one more day’ because it’s almost like we’re cramming too much stuff into the time allowed,” Koch said. “It’s a good problem.”
The added day is Wednesday and will accommodate the successful Discovery Days program for area school children, arranged through Iowa State University Extension, where the kids get to tour the Hall of Breeds and Blue Ribbon Row on the fairgrounds and see the animals.
“It’s more like a preview,” Koch said. After Discovery Days concludes for the day, the fairgrounds will open at 4 p.m. with a discounted $5 gate admission, food and a 7 p.m. concert by the classic-rock band Arch Allies. The full fairgrounds, including midway rides and other attractions, will open Thursday.
Fair attendance last year was 84,849, about a 10% increase from the previous year and the most since 88,664 in 2014.
“The weather was in our favor” last year, Koch said. Additionally, he said, attendance may have been bolstered by the Iowa Rodeo Cowboys Association finals which began during the fair last year and boosted the number of contestants from rodeos in recent years. “All those cowboys are bringing family and parents and relatives and friends. We had 150 participants,” plus staff and family, he said.
Adult daily general admission is $11. Daily admission for kids ages 6-12 is $6. Seniors ages 60 and older and military veterans pay $8. The midway offers wristband specials for the various rides.
Among the fair improvements is the main gate. “I’m a big believer in first impressions, and we’re redoing our main gate, make it more of an admission gate, more secure,” Koch said. “At all of our gates, we’re building brand new ticket booths.”
NCC also has completed a conversion to energy efficient LED lighting inside the Hippodrome and underground utility services and concrete work. “Those are things you don’t see, that have to be done,” he said.
Another change is the disappearance of the AMVETS Noodle Nook food facility. Instead, NCC will have food and beverages inside the building and show the Iowa-Iowa State football game there Saturday.
Friday will be Kids Day with $4 admission for ages 6-17. Former “America’s Got Talent” semifinalist Jason Pritchett and his band, the Steele Horses, will perform in the Pavilion Building at 9:30 p.m., preceded by The Wicked Andersons from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday will be Veterans Appreciation Day with a Rolling Thunder POW/MIA military veterans tribute at 2 p.m.
The fair picked up more sponsorships and other support since a settlement announced in May 2018 among NCC, Deer Creek Development and the Meskwaki Nation, allowing NCC to maintain clear ownership of the fairgrounds and adjacent Electric Park Ballroom. It resolved a lien the tribe had held over NCC property following a 1995 bankruptcy bailout with Meskwaki Casino proceeds.
“Things are really looking pretty decent,” Koch said, though NCC, like many other fairs in the state, is still looking for and needs support.
Entertainment and livestock attractions this year include: The Moogician; Royal Bengal Tiger Show; Mountain Bike Trails Show; Grandpa Cratchet in the Ag Building and roaming around the fairgrounds; The Pork Chop Review; Dino Trail roaming the fairgrounds with an exhibit in our Estel Hall. More than 100 vendors will be in Estel Hall. Bands will play each night in the Pavilion with DJ Kubik during the day. A fair favorite, Tom Thumb Donuts, will be set up in front of the Hippodrome.
A Youth Dairy Show will be on Friday; Novice Dairy Show and the 8th Annual National Cattle Congress Fair Iowa Supreme Champion Dairy Heifer Scholarship Show on Saturday. A beef show will be Sunday, presented by Hawkeye Community College.
A complete schedule may be obtained online at nationalcattlecongress.com/fair-details or by calling or stopping at the fair office, 257 Ansborough Ave., 234-7515.
