WATERLOO -- As Ashlynn Sparks walked her Guernsey heifer, Cobey, around the ring inside the Hippodrome, she was doing things the other four competitors with her were doing -- pushing down the tail head, patting the underside of the belly.
But while the others in her class had different lead techniques, Sparks gently tapped the bridge of Cobey's nose.
"It's just to keep her in line, keeps her from going around in circles," Sparks, of Monticello, explained after the contest, noting she'd only taught Cobey to lead weeks earlier at the Iowa State Fair.
Sparks and Cobey took third -- judges noted the year-old heifer was a bit smaller and shorter than the others in her class.
That didn't surprise Sparks, who has been showing cattle for years. Her mother, Jessie Sparks, got her into it because she grew up showing cattle herself.
"It teaches you hard work," Jessie Sparks said as Ashlynn brushed Cobey in the barn next to the family's other Sandy Hill Guernseys.
Guernsey showing goes further back than Jessie Sparks -- Ashlynn's grandparents, Don and Glenda Eilers, started out raising and showing Guernseys in 1974, adding them to the Holsteins they already had on their Scotch Grove dairy farm.
Glenda Eilers said she liked the Guernsey breed for their disposition, and the fact that their A2 milk -- higher in beta carotine and B12 -- can fetch $15 per gallon when sold raw in places where that's legal, like in Chicago.
The family's commitment to the breed even earned them the 2017 Pioneer Breeder Award, and this year, Ashlynn Sparks was crowned Iowa Guernsey Princess, both titles from the from the Iowa Guernsey Breeders' Association.
Family passing down their knowledge and love of cattle isn't a surprise to Jim Koch, the National Cattle Congress co-manager.
"A lot of it's in their family, family dairy farms -- a lot of (competitors) are 4-H and FFA kids," he said. "It's how they were raised."
Around 340 head of cattle were registered into this year's National Cattle Congress Dairy Show, said Koch. He wasn't sure how many young people that included, since they can show multiple cattle.
But Saturday morning's Dairy Heifer Scholarship Show, where the winner receives a scholarship of $2,000, brought out 28 competitors, all reserve or supreme champions at county fairs across Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Koch said that's in its eighth year, and has grown.
"They're starting to recognize it. A lot of that is just getting the word out," he said.
He said the NCC Fair is a great year-ending fair -- it comes after most county fairs and the Iowa State Fair -- and is more "relaxing," he said.
"Everybody loves to come to Cattle Congress," he said. "It's kind of like a family reunion for them. The younger generation takes over and continues to grow -- it's neat to see that."
That's what Glenda Eilers likes about the National Cattle Congress Fair -- introducing not only her own family to the lifestyle, but introducing others during the Boulevard of Breeds, where area second-graders get to meet the animals during the week.
"The questions they come up with," Eilers laughed. "I enjoy that."
The final day of the National Cattle Congress is Sunday. Doors open at 9 a.m.
Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)
