National Cattle Congress Fair returns a week later than usual with new carnival, acts

WATERLOO — There's a new carnival and some different attractions as the National Cattle Congress Fair returns for the 111th time following a year's hiatus – one week later than it has traditionally been held.
Like virtually every other festival, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the iconic Waterloo fair in 2020. But the gates opened Wednesday evening, allowing people to again fill the grounds at 257 Ansborough Ave. for numerous attractions and all kinds of fair food. Among those are a magician, rodeo, circus act, motocross racing, livestock shows, vendors in the exhibit hall, a tractor pull and the carnival.
Jim Koch, National Cattle Congress manager, welcomes back the fair's sights and sounds – including the shrieks of children delighted to be on the carnival rides.
"I'm looking forward to hearing that again. It's been missed," he said. "Yeah, it is good to be back."
The fair started at 4 p.m. Wednesday for preview night and continues daily through Sunday. It begins each day at 9 a.m. with carnival rides starting at 3 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. the rest of the days. Wristband specials are available each day for rides, or tickets can be purchased individually.
Daily general admission is $6 for children ages 6-12, $10 for those 13 and older, $8 for seniors 60 and older, $5 for veterans who can show a military ID and free for kids 5 and under. Parking is also free. A superpass covering all five days of the fair is $25.
Special admission prices are offered two days for certain groups. Friday is Kids Day with $4 admission for ages 6-17 and Sunday is Family Day with $8 admission for ages 13 and up.
"We changed our date by one week," said Koch, to avoid a conflict with a new event on the NCC grounds. "We picked up a horse show last year that was well worth our time." The Iowa Fall Classic couldn't change its date this year, so the fair made the switch.
"We picked up some entertainment, some new food vendors we haven't seen before," he noted, because of the change.
Among those is the carnival, Louisiana-based Crescent City Amusements. It offers some different rides including the Fireball, Rock-It and Soarin'.
"We added another outdoor stage with live music," said Koch. NXT Bank stage at Veteran's Plaza will join the TrinityRail stage in the Pepsi Pavilion.
Strolling entertainer Hillbilly Bob is back after about a two decade absence. Singer Casey Muessigmann, a contestant from Season 3 of "The Voice," will perform Friday night at the Pepsi Pavilion. The Wheels of Agriculture Game Show will be another new attraction.
Among those returning from previous years will be The Moogician and the roaming Dino Trail, which also has an exhibit with an archaeological dig in Estel Hall. The Kent Family Circus, absent for several years, has also returned.
The Iowa Rodeo Cowboys Association finals will be held Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Hippodrome. The Motocross Clash at the Fair will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday at the NCC Extreme Moto Park. A tractor pull will start at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Hippodrome.
A series of dairy shows will be in the Hippodrome, the open show Friday and the novice show on Saturday, both starting at 9 a.m. The youth dairy show and the 10th Annual Supreme Champion Dairy Heifer Scholarship Show will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
In addition, the Fall Harvest Llama Show will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at South Anniversary Hall.
More information and a complete schedule is available online at nationalcattlecongress.com/2021-national-cattle-congress-fair.