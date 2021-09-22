National Cattle Congress Fair returns a week later than usual with new carnival, acts

WATERLOO — There's a new carnival and some different attractions as the National Cattle Congress Fair returns for the 111th time following a year's hiatus – one week later than it has traditionally been held.

Like virtually every other festival, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the iconic Waterloo fair in 2020. But the gates opened Wednesday evening, allowing people to again fill the grounds at 257 Ansborough Ave. for numerous attractions and all kinds of fair food. Among those are a magician, rodeo, circus act, motocross racing, livestock shows, vendors in the exhibit hall, a tractor pull and the carnival.

Jim Koch, National Cattle Congress manager, welcomes back the fair's sights and sounds – including the shrieks of children delighted to be on the carnival rides.

"I'm looking forward to hearing that again. It's been missed," he said. "Yeah, it is good to be back."

The fair started at 4 p.m. Wednesday for preview night and continues daily through Sunday. It begins each day at 9 a.m. with carnival rides starting at 3 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. the rest of the days. Wristband specials are available each day for rides, or tickets can be purchased individually.