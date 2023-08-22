WATERLOO — On Saturday, Friends of NCC hopes to whet the public’s appetite for the 113th National Cattle Congress fair and raise funds for fairground renovations at a Barn Bash Benefit.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at Electric Park Ballroom.

Favorite fair foods, entertainment and live and silent auctions are planned. The bash is a preview of the upcoming fair, Sept. 20-24, and will showcase plans for fairground improvements. The live auction begins at 8 p.m.

Barn Bash tickets start at $75, and businesses and individuals can sponsor a table of eight for $600. Tickets can be purchased at nationalcattlecongress.com. Auction items can be previewed at the website closer to the event.

Borrowing a page from the Iowa State Fair’s successful Blue Ribbon Foundation Corndog Kickoff Benefit, the NCC board hopes to build excitement for the annual fair. In 2022, about 90,000 people attended the five-day expo.

“We want to create excitement for the fair with a fun, energizing and casual get-together for people who love and enjoy the fair each year and raise money at the same time. We’ll preview what will be taking place at this year’s fair, some new things that will be happening and plans we have for major renovations and capital improvements at the fairgrounds,” said Deb Pullin-Van Auken, NCC board president.

The board has been determining which buildings can be renovated and which should be “taken down. NCC started mainly as a livestock fair and while livestock is still a major component, expectations for the fair have changed. We need multi-purpose, flexible facilities that can draw national shows and events that will have economic impact for the fairgrounds and the community,” she explained.

The first Dairy Cattle Congress took place Oct. 10, 1920, and she expects renovations to highlight that history and nostalgia of its history.

“I grew up in the sheep barns at NCC, and I love and celebrate such rich history, but we have to move forward. The fair takes place for a short time each year, so we need to maximize our cash flow and raise funds from corporate and private donors to be successful in the future.”

The non-profit Friends of the NCC was founded in 1993 but has been relatively inactive in recent years until the board decided to reactivate it.

NCC Manager Jim Koch said in a news release, “This benefit not only helps us raise funds for the fairgrounds, but also gives us an opportunity to preview all the great things happening at the September fair so everyone can make plans to join in on the fair excitement.”

He added, “This will be like the National Cattle Congress Fairs that people remember.”

Daily concert headliners set

Concerts are returning to the Hippodrome during the fair. On Sept. 21, Not Quite Brother will perform a free concert. Tracy Lawrence, with Chris Cagle as opener, will perform on Country Night Sept. 22. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 (not including $10 gate admission).

Everclear with The Ataris & Pink Spiders will entertain at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Tickets are available online at everclearmusic.com/tour. Benjamin Williams Hastings, a North Irish singer, songwriter and worship leader will close out the concert series Sept. 24. Doors open at 2 p.m., and the performance begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 (not including gate admission).

Food and baking contests planned

Food vendors can compete for The Ultimate Fair Food title on Sept. 20. Deadline for entry is Aug. 31. Foods will be specially designated so fair patrons can find the new taste sensations and choose their favorites. Entries will be announced at nationalcattlecongress.com after the deadline.

“We can’t wait to see what ultimately wonderful taste sensations our food vendors come up with for this first inaugural contest,” said NCC board member and vendor committee chair Mark Little. “Our long-time and new vendors are excited to come up with some great new concoctions to tempt our taste buds.”

A Blue Ribbon BBQ Contest, sanctioned by the Iowa BBQ Society, kicks off the Saturday Food Fest on Sept. 23. Backyard grillers, barbecue chefs and smokers will compete for prizes in ribs and chicken. There will be $3,000 in cash awards and trophies for the open-team event, with a $150 entry fee. Both open-class and kid competitions are available. Pre-entry is required. More details are available at nationalcattlecongress.com.

A new $1,000 Cinnamon Roll Challenge and other baking contests are building interest among home bakers on Sept. 23. First place will take home a $1,000 prize, with second and third place winners receiving $500 and $250, respectively.

The King Arthur Baking Contest is expanding to three classes, including “Kid’s World’s Best Chocolate Chip Challenge” for youth 18 and under. Contestants can use a recipe of their own choice for a $40 top prize.

There will be two open class contests for coffee cake and pumpkin bread using standard King Arthur published recipes. Top prize is $75. All prizes are donated by King Arthur. There is a $2 entry fee in all three classes.

Pullin-Van Auken said baking contests have become a huge draw for the fair as more people decide to bake and compete for prizes. The Mayor’s Cookie Jar Contest, reintroduced in 2022, returns with a $100 first-place prize and no entry fee. Along with an individual class, a team class encourages youth to enter with parents and grandparents, and club entries. Local mayors will serve as judges. Entries will be auctioned off at 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Pavilion.

NCC to name Little Miss winner

Girls ages 4 to 7 will compete for the Little Miss National Cattle Congress title in an interactive and relaxed competition on Sept. 16 and announced at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 during the fair. The contest is limited to the first 40 entries; pre-entry is required. Little Miss will reign alongside the National Cattle Congress Queen.

An NCC collectables and memorabilia competition has been added in the Ag Building. Classes for any type of item are available and will showcase the fair’s history and how the event has changed over the years. There is no pre-entry, but entries must arrive at designated times Sept. 17 or Sept. 19.

Individuals and teams can compete for prizes in a pumpkin decorating contest in the Ag Building. Entries must arrive a designated times Sept. 17 or Sept. 19; there is no pre-entry.

Photos: NCC Fair 2022 092422jr-ncc-fair-33 092422jr-ncc-fair-22 092422jr-ncc-fair-11 092422jr-ncc-fair-55 092422jr-ncc-fair-44 092422jr-ncc-fair-77 092422jr-ncc-fair-66 092422jr-ncc-fair-88