National Cattle Congress cancels 2020 fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The National Cattle Congress had canceled plans for this year's annual fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 110th annual National Cattle Congress Fair had been scheduled for Sept. 16-20. But the nonprofit organization announced Thursday it was being postponed until the fall of 2021.

"It's not that we didn't want to or we couldn't afford to," said NCC co-manager Jim Koch. "We just felt it was better for the safety of everyone.

"We've seen examples of fairs across the country that tried, and it caused problems," he added. "We just didn't want to take that chance."

The fair is one of many events being postponed this year to prevent large gatherings and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 140,000 Americans so far.

My Waterloo Days, Iowa Irish Fest, Sturgis Falls, and other local events all canceled their 2020 versions. The Iowa State Fair and RAGBRAI cross-state cycling ride were also put on hold.

Photos from the 2019 National Cattle Congress Fair:

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.