WATERLOO – The National Cattle Congress has named Emily Ingalls from Van Horne as the 2023 National Cattle Congress Fair Queen.

First runner-up was Rebekah Craighton of Latimer, and second runner-up was Madeleine Leary of Waverly.

Ingalls will reign over the National Cattle Congress Fair, Sept. 20-24 and will represent the fair in the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest in August. She will also appear at the Friends of NCC Barn Bash, Aug. 26 and assist with the first Little Miss National Cattle Congress Contest on Sept. 16.

“We were thrilled with all our contestants today,” said National Cattle Congress Board President Deb Pullin-Van Auken. “Any of our competitors would be wonderful ambassadors of our fair, and they are fantastic young women. We wish Emily the very best at the Iowa State Fair Contest and look forward to her reign as our fair queen.”

Photos: NCC Fair 2022 092422jr-ncc-fair-33 092422jr-ncc-fair-22 092422jr-ncc-fair-11 092422jr-ncc-fair-55 092422jr-ncc-fair-44 092422jr-ncc-fair-77 092422jr-ncc-fair-66 092422jr-ncc-fair-88