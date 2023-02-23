WATERLOO -- Katinka Keith will speak about Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in a program hosted by the Black Hawk County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

She is with MercyOne Behavioral Health Care and has been a therapist since 1987.

The program is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. It will take place in the lower level of the First Congregational Church in Waterloo, at 608 West Fourth St.

For more information call (319) 830-6448.

PHOTOS: Nikki Haley in Iowa Election 2024 Haley APTOPIX Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley