'Nate's Triumph' shares disabled young man's journey to find his "voice"

WAVERLY – The first word Nate Trainor typed was “Nate.”

He recalled that his mother, Jean Trainor, had a look on her face “that I might as well had sprouted wings and started flying,” he writes in his recently released book, “Nate’s Triumph: Presuming Competence and the Fight for Inclusion.”

“That was life-changing,” said Jean, founder of the nonprofit Inclusion Connection. “There were four of us in the room, and we were all in tears.”

For Nate, being able to do something as seemingly simple as typing his first name using facilitated communication was like being set free from solitary confinement in the prison he has lived his entire life: his own body.

He was 21 when he was able to communicate with words. He is now 37.

“Everything suddenly looked different to me. I had come out of the dark, been released from prison, and suddenly had a way to interact with the world on my terms (literally my own words) that I had never had before,” Nate writes in his book.

Nate was born with Joubert syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. He is nonverbal, and he has severe difficulties with balance and coordination with minimal control over his arms and legs. He requires assistance with daily activities.

His condition has not inhibited his intellectual development. He is “nonverbal,” but he advocates for disabled people and encourages inclusion. Nate learned firsthand the rejection, exclusion and idea that he is incompetent to think, listen, read, feel and love his family and friends.

Nate is fully aware and understands what’s going on around him.

“Writing this book is so important to me because I want to inspire others to keep going in the face of adversity and to share the importance of community and treating everyone with kindness and respect. I worked on the book for three years,” Nate said in a recent interview.

He uses facilitated communication to speak, typing one letter at a time on a communication board device. Nate’s severe fine motor coordination problems means he needs a trained facilitator to select the keys he wants. Some experts say FC amounts to “putting words in someone’s mouth,” but for the Trainors, it has given Nate his voice.

“I first typed at a workshop in Chicago,” Nate said. A celebration followed. “I went to a brewery and drank a flight of beer.”

Nate describes the way it works for him in his book. His facilitator and close friend Troy “provides resistance to my arms. He pulls back when I move to select a key, giving me enough resistance and control to choose the keys I want. It is physically demanding work, and I can only type usually for about an hour or two at a time.”

It has been difficult for Nate to relive past, hurtful memories of being marginalized, dismissed and misjudged. “My mother, along with my strong support system of friends and family, have assisted me in many ways with this,” Nate said.

“Troy, my old assistant, roommate and best friend is a wonderful example. He would help me keep a positive attitude by brushing off those who marginalized me and would always give me a good laugh.”

Nate praises his mom’s fierceness and unshakable faith in him. Jean said she was told when Nate was 2 years old that he was “profoundly retarded. How do you evaluate a 2-year-old? But at that time parents didn’t know any different, we just followed the direction we were told.”

He was placed in special education classes where not much was expected of him. She knew Nate was very unhappy and acting out, and she knew he had abilities and needed opportunities to succeed and socialize with “regular kids. But standardized tests don’t prove that. When you aren’t able to communicate, it’s hard to determine intelligence” she said.

At 6, Nate was enrolled at Hansen Elementary School in Cedar Falls, where children with special needs were included in regular classes. In 1991, it was rare for a school to offer integrated classrooms.

“Nate became much more aware of his surroundings and responsive. It was obvious he understood what has happening. I wanted Nate to be able to participate in activities, to be involved, to make friends and be part of the community,” Jean explained.

In the book, Nate shares his battles with the public school system and efforts to prove his intelligence, as well as emotional disappointments and break-through moments, such as making close, caring friends and realizing that he loves to laugh.

Nowadays, Nate spends some time traveling to make presentations and advocate for people with special needs. “Children are generally more accepting of me when I am working in the classroom with them,” he said. Adults can often feel awkward or uncomfortable around him, particularly when he turns his head to see them with his peripheral vision.

He believes for people “to see the world and other people differently, we have to change our own hearts first. By shifting your perspective you can bring about a better world.”

His mom said, “Nate wants to get out and touch as many lives as he can, getting the message out through his book. The more people we can educate, the better.”

The book is available on Amazon. Nate hopes anyone who reads the book will post a review at Amazon and share on social media. In the future, he plans to record several podcasts.

In addition, Jean is creating a microboard, defined as a small, nonprofit group of supportive individuals who assist someone with disabilities create and implement a life plan.

“When mom’s not around anymore, the microboard can help Nate live the life he wants. Basically it is a board of directors of a corporation, and their purpose is to make sure Nate gets what he wants and needs,” Jean explained.

