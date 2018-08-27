WATERLOO — Stout native Jay Allen has spent the last five years in Nashville with a goal of breaking out in the country music scene.
This year, it appears he has done it.
After spending much of his career writing songs that made him feel good, the 2004 graduate of Dike-New Hartford High School came out with a song in April 2017 that wasn’t for him — it was for his mom.
“It’s kind of exploded. It’s allowed me the opportunity to grow the fan base, and honestly, it’s the one song I wrote for someone other than myself,” he said. “She’s always been a selfless mother, and the one time I do something for her, she turns around and makes it for me without even knowing.”
Allen’s mother, Sherry Rich, 54, is in the final stage of Alzheimer’s Disease. Allen brings her to every local show he can, and he plans to bring her on stage in Waterloo on his first official tour as a country artist.
Allen will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Riverloop Amphitheater in Waterloo. The show is free of charge.
The song that has attracted the spotlight is “Blank Stares.”
“It is really sad, but the whole point of the song is it takes something really sad and turns it into something good. Hope turns into inspiration and inspiration turns into action,” he said.
Since the release of the song, Allen has seen plenty of action.
Along with receiving messages from sympathetic fans all over the world, Allen completed 30 back-to-back interviews Thursday for nationally syndicated radio stations across the U.S., with more scheduled this week. He has appeared on ABC World Nightly News, “People” magazine and has 30 million views on YouTube videos.
Many of the responses he hears go something like this: “Thank you for putting into words what I could never express.”
“It’s such an overwhelming, confusing and sad disease. All the sudden the roles are reversed,” he said.
One in three people are affected by the deadly disease, Allen said, and when people hear his song, many are brought to tears — even Garth Brooks.
While playing a show at an Alzheimer’s Association event in San Jose, Calif., he told the story of his mother’s diagnosis and experience with the disease before singing the song.
“I looked down and Garth Brooks was on the ground right in front of me bawling his eyes out,” he said. “He came on stage and gave me a hug.”
The Cedar Valley will have a chance to witness firsthand the passion from Allen’s songs, which will be highlighted with haze machines and lights with a backdrop of the Cedar River.
All proceeds from “Blank Stares” are going to Abe’s Garden, a care center in Nashville for patients with Alzheimer’s. Next month he will deliver a check for $10,000, and that’s just the first, he said.
“My mom and my pop live in Iowa, but we’re trying to find a way to get them to Nashville,” he said.
On his tour this year, Allen and his crew have played in Canada and Virginia Beach this month before heading to Waterloo.
He said in Nashville, touring singers are called “weekend warriors.” They travel from Wednesday to Sunday and return home for a few days before doing it all over again.
“What you hear is produced in my apartment in my bedroom. I think people are attached to it because it’s so emotional.”
Get “Blank Stares,” available at http://smarturl.it/BlankStares.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.